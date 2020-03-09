3 benefits to Jude Bellingham if he joins Man United amid new report

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has once again been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Bellingham has enjoyed a breakthrough season this term with the Blues and has played a remarkable 32 league games under Pep Clotet.

The youngster, 16, has been developing at Birmingham since the age of eight – but he is fully expected to leave St Andrews this summer with a whole host of Premier League and European clubs having show interest.

Borussia Dortmund have been made favourites for Bellingham’s signature, having been linked last week through German media Sport Bild, whilst Liverpool and United have been linked.

The latter have been interested in Bellingham for a long time and reports did claim that they made a bid of the festive period.

Now, with further reports of a guest visit to Old Trafford for Bellingham, rumours have once again started and we have taken a look at THREE benefits the youngster would get from moving to Old Trafford.

Starts for Man United

With Manchester United still in transition after making several managerial changes since Sir Alex Ferguson left – scope is there for Bellingham to go straight into the side at Old Trafford.

There is expected to be a shift at the Premier League club this summer with a number of ins and outs, and that could hand Bellingham the perfect opportunity and start to life at the club.

United are in desperate need of some success, and next season with Bellingham’s inclusion could be the start of those good times to come.

Champions League/European experience

United beat Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday and have moved themselves into fifth position in the Premier League, meaning a Champions League spot is up for taking.

The chance for Bellingham to play in the Champions League, just one season after his debut campaign as a first teamer is too hard to turn down.

Whether it be Europe’s top competition or perhaps the Europa League – Bellingham would no doubt prosper.

England chance to follow

With moving to a bigger club comes the chance to impress on the biggest stage of them all and tempt Gareth Southgate into selecting you.

Bellingham would not doubt welcome that and could settle right in to the England fold after Euro 2020.

Is he capable of playing for England at the highest level? Why not…. He certainly has the talent and game time with Man United would only help towards that.