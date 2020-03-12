3 benefits of 16-goal attacker joining West Brom over Aston Villa

As per reports from Sky Sports, West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant this summer.

The Baggies look on course to win automatic promotion and make a timely return to the Premier League this season, after what has been a terrific campaign thus far.

Albion – under the watchful eye of Slaven Bilic – have been one of the most exciting sides to watch in the Championship this term, and are the joint-leading goalscorers in the division along with Brentford.

But it seems as if Bilic is still keen to add even more firepower to his squad in the summer, as they prepare for life potentially back in the Premier League.

Grant has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the Championship this season, scoring 16 goals for the struggling Terriers in their fight for Championship survival.

The 22-year-old has found the net 20 times in 48 appearances for Town since joining from Charlton in January 2019, and is likely to cost a lot of money this summer.

Aston Villa are also said to be interested in landing Grant, with the Villans’ Premier League status hanging by a thread heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at THREE benefits of Grant joining West Brom over Aston Villa…

Premier League football

Of course, we won’t definitely know about this until the end of the season, but there is every chance that West Brom and Aston Villa could switch divisions ahead of 2020/21.

Villa sit two points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League table, and even though Dean Smith’s side have a game in hand on the teams above them, they have lost their last four games on the spin.

West Brom, meanwhile, sit six points clear of third in the Championship table, and have every chance of winning automatic promotion to the top-flight with nine matches left to play this season.

Even though Villa are a massive club, if they drop into the Championship and West Brom move up to the Premier League, then that could prove to be a deciding factor.

Style of play

The fact that Albion have scored 64 goals in the Championship this season is an attractive proposition for Grant in itself.

The Baggies are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Championship – they create so many chances per game and their fast-paced tempo would suit a player like Grant down to a tee.

Villa have struggled for goals in the top-flight this season, and although they may find it easier to find the net if they drop down to the Championship, they could lose key players like Jack Grealish in the summer.

With Matheus Pereira set to join Albion on a permanent basis, having players of his quality in the squad will only be beneficial for Grant and he should score plenty of goals in a Baggies shirt.

Potentially greater first-team opportunities

Hal Robson-Kanu has been impressive for the Baggies this season, you’d expect Grant to be Albion’s first-choice striker if he moved to the Hawthorns.

Robson-Kanu has netted 10 times this term whilst Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have both flattered to deceive, however Grant is younger and arguably better than all three of those options.

Whilst Dean Smith is likely to trim the squad and clear the deadwood if Villa go down this season, they still have plenty of strikers at the club.

They have spent big on the likes of Wesley and Mbwana Samatta, and you would expect one of those players to be a regular even if they go down to the Championship.

Grant, like he is at Huddersfield, would be the main man for West Brom.