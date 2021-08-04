3 Ben Davies alternatives that Sheffield United should consider as Liverpool reject offer

Sheffield United finished bottom of the pile last season in the Premier League but will be hoping to bounce straight back to England’s top-tier this time around.

In order to mount a serious promotion charge in the upcoming campaign, The Blades have been looked to shore up their defence with the addition of Liverpool’s Ben Davies.

The 25-year-old has been unable to break into the Liverpool side since he arrived from Preston North End in 2020.

Yesterday, Dominic King of the Daily Mail reported via Twitter that the Yorkshire club were joined by Bournemouth and Celtic, in pursuit of Davies.

With that in mind, we have outlined 3 potential alternatives to the Liverpool man…

Darragh Lenihan

Darragh Lenihan has been a consistent performer at Blackburn Rovers, a team who have proved to be rather inconsistent in recent years.

The 27-year-old reads the game excellently and is a real dominant force in the air. Lenihan also has the technical ability to match, making him a composed figure in possession, and someone who is able to start attacks from the defensive third of the pitch.

The Blades did hold an interest in Lenihan back in January 2020 – according to the Guardian – but no deal came to fruition.

Harris O’Connor

19-year-old Harris O’Connor has been a free agent ever since he departed Rangers this summer.

The Stoke City and Sunderland target spent some time with Burnley on trial earlier this summer, but he was unable to win a contract with the Premier League club.

Sheffield United are the latest English club to take the teenage defender on a trial period, as per an update from the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 2.8.21, 18.33), and whilst it would appear that O’Connor does not seem like an immediate option, he has the potential to succeed in the future.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers has displayed over the last couple of years that he is an excellent defender at Championship levels, and the fact that he is still only 23 years old, proves that he has a big future ahead of him.

His performances at Bournemouth last season has seen the south coast club emerge as an interested party once more. Whilst it is believed that Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Norwich City are also in pursuit.

Tottenham Hotspur are after £5 million for his transfer – a fee that does not look as hefty when taking into account his potential to play in England’s top division.

