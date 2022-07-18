3 Ben Davies alternatives Burnley should consider as Rangers look set to confirm deal with Liverpool

Burnley look set to miss out on Liverpool defender Ben Davies, with the 26-year-old edging closer to a move to Rangers, as per a Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Clarets had been credited with an interest in the Liverpool man over the weekend, as per a report from The Sun, with Davies emerging as a quality left-footed defensive option.

Here, we take a look at three Davies replacements that Burnley should consider ahead of the closure of the summer window…

Jacob Greaves

Hull City may be ambitious about what the immediate future could hold, however, they are likely to be tested in regards to exciting defender Jacob Greaves.

A report from Hull Live has explained that the Tigers are hoping to extend his contract amidst Championship interest, with Burnley perhaps able to take advantage of his current situation.

A progressive left-sided centre-back, Greaves also proved to meet the physical demands of the second tier last time out, proving to be one of the better defenders of the division in a competitive position on the pitch.

Yoann Barbet

Casting their eyes over the free market, Yoann Barbet is an excellent option that the Clarets could consider ahead of the new campaign.

Leaving QPR in the summer, the free agent is yet to pen down a deal at a new club, with the new season edging closer to its beginning.

An excellent ball-carrier and a composed figure whilst in possession, the left-footed defender has all the required defensive attributes to thrive in the Championship once more.

Kell Watts

Newcastle United defender Kell Watts has been involved in the Premier League club’s preparations for the new season, however, he could be available in the coming weeks.

The 22-year-old has an exciting future ahead of him and could be viewed by Burnley as an option for the future.

Spending last season on loan at Wigan Athletic as the Latics secured promotion back to the Championship, Watts featured 26 times.

A developing prospect, Watts could be an ideal permanent addition at Turf Moor this summer.