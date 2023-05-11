Sunderland will welcome Luton Town to The Stadium of Light on Saturday evening in what is set to be an exciting first leg in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

The return fixture will be played at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening but all eyes are currently on the first leg on Wearside where both teams will be looking to stamp their authority.

Both managers have big decisions to make over the next few days as they ponder over their starting XIs, tactics and even the wider 18-man squads.

Where on the pitch are the 3 battles to keep an eye on ahead of Sunderland vs Luton Town?

Battle No. 1: Adebayo and Morris vs Sunderland's backline

Luton Town's athletic and dynamic striking duo of Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris have proven to be too much to handle for the division's meanest defences this season and will look to inflict fear at The Stadium of Light.

With Sunderland suffering a lot of defensive injuries in recent weeks, it is unknown how strong of a backline will be named when Luton visit this weekend.

With the Black Cats defensive line likely to comprise of individuals with limited experience or those who typically play elsewhere, this is a key battle that could be dominated by Luton's striking duo.

Morris has particularly shone for the Hatters this season, joining the exclusive 20 league goals club, although Adebayo has slightly gone under the radar with his continued development.

Battle No. 2: Sunderland's right-side vs Luton's left-side

Sunderland's wingers have been mightily effective this season and they remain a real source of weaponry going into these play-off matches.

Luton will be particularly aware of the threat that the Black Cats pose from the right-hand-side, with Patrick Roberts occupying the width and Amad Diallo tending to pull slightly out to the right from his central position.

The combination play, intelligence and general ability that the attacking duo possess has been there for all to see this season and could prove to be vitally important come Saturday.

Alfie Doughty has cemented his spot as Luton's left-wing-back this season and has seen a lot of joy under Rob Edwards when having a high starting position.

It will be interesting to see if Doughty's role changes somewhat with Roberts and Diallo to deal with.

Battle No.3: Midfield

You would assume that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Marvelous Nakamba will occupy two of Luton's three midfield positions, with the duo proving to be a fantastic source of mobility, athleticism and power.

The third midfield spot could be occupied by Allan Campbell, who would provide further relentlessness and grit, or Jordan Clark, who would add more balance in being a more creative type.

As for Sunderland, their midfield options consist mainly of technically-gifted operators who will look to move the ball quickly and with purpose, and it will be interesting to see which of the two will come out on top.