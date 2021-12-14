3 Barnsley transfers in or out that could happen next month

If it wasn’t for Derby’s mass point deduction, Barnsley would currently be sitting at the foot of the Championship table in what has been a massive downfall since the end of the 2020-21 season.

It feels a long time ago since the play-off semi-finals of the previous campaign against Swansea City and Tykes fans have certainly been put through the ringer recently.

Markus Schopp’s stint was a disaster with just one league victory in 15 matches, and the former Austria international has been replaced by a Swede in Poya Asbaghi.

The new manager bounce hasn’t worked as intended with just two points out of a possible 12 so far and January cannot come soon enough for the Yorkshire club who need to freshen up their squad immensely.

Let’s look at three transfer deals that could happen next month in a bid to arrest the club’s slide into League One.

Anthony Scully IN

With the squad lacking in natural wingers, Asbaghi has abandoned his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation for the last two matches in favour of a 3-4-3, with Carlton Morris – a striker – being one of the wide players.

If the Swede is going to revert to his tried and trusted system then a few wingers need to arrive at Oakwell at the start of 2022 and one player who was linked recently is Anthony Scully.

The Lincoln City man was exclusively revealed by FLW to be a target for Barnsley, and he certainly provides a goal threat from the left with seven goals in 15 League One outings this season to add to his 11 strikes in the previous campaign.

The Irishman would command a transfer fee but he would be worth an investment due to his consistent good form in the league below.

Obbi Oulare OUT

It took a while for the big Belgian striker to appear for the first time since his summer move from Standard Liege as he eventually made his debut against Middlesbrough in October, but it was his showing against Swansea that drew criticism from fans.

Oulare looked incredibly unfit and off the pace in his cameo appearance and he’s not been in the following three matchday squads.

He’s supposed to be a physical target man but Daryl Dike he is not and despite Oulare being on a contract until 2024, maybe it will be best if the Tykes try and offload him back to a club in Belgium if they can.

Remy Vita returns to Bayern Munich

Another summer signing that hasn’t seemed worth it, the acquisition of 20-year-old left-back Vita was supposed to bring some competition for Callum Styles.

The Frenchman is yet to make it onto the pitch though in his spell – he’s been on the bench eight times but as of yet has not featured in an actual match.

It seems like a waste of a young talent to not have him playing in an overseas country, so it could be for the best if Vita returns to Bayern to pursue a different opportunity whilst Barnsley look at other options at left-back.