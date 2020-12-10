3 Barnsley players who will be desperate to prove a point as January looms

Valerien Ismael will be keen to strengthen his Barnsley squad in the January transfer window, as the Tykes look to finish the season strongly.

Ismael has made a decent start to life in charge of Barnsley, with the Tykes picking up six wins from his first 10 games at the helm at Oakwell.

A midweek win over Barnsley has pushed them back up to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table, and they will be keen to continue climbing the league standings.

The Tykes are 10 points off the play-offs and eight points clear of the relegation zone, so a couple of additions could help them ignite a run which sees them move closer to the top-six.

Of course, with the prospect of new additions coming in, this could galvanise some of the current group of players, with some desperate to a prove a point as January looms.

Who are those players? We take a look…

Victor Adeboyejo

Adeboyejo has made only two starting appearances under Ismael, with most of his game time coming as a second-half substitute.

Adeboyejo’s only goal of the season came in his first league start, in a 2-0 away win over Derby County at Pride Park.

Since then, he has been used as back-up for Cauley Woodrow, with only one striker position to fight for in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 22-year-old will be keen to show what he can do in his bid for a new deal.

Dominik Frieser

Frieser’s last four appearances for Barnsley have come from off the bench, and the winger will be looking to force his way back into Ismael’s plans.

The forward has scored one goal and chipped in with one assist since joining Barnsley in the summer, and Ismael is still trying to figure out his best position.

He needs to start showing more soon.

Brad Collins

Collins has only made one appearance for Barnsley this season and is yet to feature under Ismael.

The 23-year-old has found game time hard to come by and is behind Jack Walton in the pecking order, and he may look to explore his options in January.

He needs regular game time if he is to develop and improve, and whether it’s impressing in training, he needs to make a point to the manager.