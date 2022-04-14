3 Barnsley players who could potentially be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Barnsley are clinging onto their Championship status heading into the Easter weekend.

A run of two defeats in three for Poya Asbaghi’s side has left them 22nd on 29 points, eight adrift of Reading.

This coming weekend, with Barnsley playing Swansea City and Peterborough United, their fate could be sealed.

Simply, a return to League One is looming for last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists.

Before long, then, attention is going to have to turn to preparing for 2022/23 and what will hopefully be a surge for promotion in League One.

Key to their planning will be the shape of the squad at Oakwell, which leads to us taking a look at THREE players that potentially might be loaned out:

Jack Aitchison

Aitchison has scored 10 goals and registering eight assists in 68 league appearances for Forest Green Rovers in League Two, either side of making the move to Barnsley and having a stint on loan with Stevenage.

Five of those goals have come this season for Forest Green, who have been far and away the best side in the fourth-tier throughout the campaign.

A chance to step up into League One with Barnsley might be on the cards, but given Aitchison hasn’t yet made an appearance for the Tykes, another loan is not out of the question for the 22-year-old.

William Hondermarck

The 21-year-old midfielder has made six appearances in the Championship this season for Barnsley, despite being initially signed to play in the club’s U23s after a successful trial period.

It’s not quite clear how long Hondermarck has on his contract at Barnsley, but you do wonder whether offering him a loan in the fourth-tier might be on the cards in the summer to prime him for the longer term.

Luke Thomas

Thomas has spent the last 18 months out on loan with Ipswich Town and then Bristol Rovers.

It’s got to be said that relegation into League One might open the door for Thomas again, given he’s got a year remaining on his contract at Oakwell.

However, if the last couple of transfer windows have taught us anything, it’s to not rule out a loan for the 23-year-old away from Barnsley.

If Asbaghi, or whoever else is in-charge, doesn’t fancy him, it might be that the midfielder moves on once more for one final loan.

