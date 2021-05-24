3 Barnsley players who could move on after play-off disappointment

Barnsley will have been left reeling after they lost out in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs to Swansea City, with the Tykes bowing out at the semi final stage after losing 2-1 on aggregate to the Welsh club.

Now the Yorkshire outfit will be looking to take a break and reflect on what has been a brilliant campaign for everyone at Oakwell as they just fell short of what would have been a previously unthinkable promotion to the Premier League.

Valerien Ismael and his staff have done a brilliant job to turn dreams into reality during their short time in the Championship and will be looking to continue their progress heading into the next campaign.

However it remains to be seen if the club can hold onto some of their key players and their manager for that matter after recent speculation linked the Frenchman with a move to West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Here, we take a look at THREE Barnsley players who could move on after their play-off disappointment…

Alex Mowatt

The former Leeds United midfielder has been influential as captain at Oakwell over the past few seasons and could well be on the move to another club this summer, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

A player of the 26-year-old’s talents could well attract interest from clubs higher up the Championship table and potentially some in the Premier League as he is playing at the top of his game right now.

With eight goals and seven assists to his name this term, Mowatt is showcasing just why he is so highly rated by so many at the club.

It would be a major blow for the Tykes if they lost their skipper this summer.

Callum Styles

Another midfield player who could well depart for pastures new this summer is Styles, with the 21-year-old having really come of age in what has been something of a breakthrough campaign for the former Bury man.

The likes of Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with the youngster in the past, whilst Football League World also exclusively revealed that Leeds United, Southampton and Norwich City were all keeping tabs on the wide midfielder.

Given that Styles is under contract at Oakwell until the summer of 2023, it would take a significant offer to convince the club to sell this summer.

Only time will tell if he sees his long term future with the Tykes or not after a brilliant season for the youngster.

Cauley Woodrow

The powerful striker is previously said to have been of interest to Cardiff City and could well be looked at by other clubs this summer after failing to gain promotion with Barnsley.

Woodrow notched up an impressive 15 goals across all competitions for the Tykes this season and has been a regular scorer since moving to Oakwell back in 2019 from Fulham.

After thriving in the Championship, the 26-year-old could well be keen to spend his prime years in the Premier League as he looks to test himself at the top level.

With a couple of years remaining on his current deal with the club, he would surely go for big money if he did elect to move on this summer.