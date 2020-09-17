3 Barnsley players we can see leaving Oakwell by Friday October 16th

Barnsley will be hoping to wrap up their first points of the season in the Championship this weekend when they travel to Reading.

Gerhard Struber will have been disappointed by his side’s defeat to Luton Town last weekend, but it isn’t all doom and gloom at this early stage of 2020/21.

The scalps of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough have been claimed in the League Cup and the overriding feeling about Barnsley is that they’ve got a head-coach that should see them to a comfortable finish come the end of the season.

Struber will admit that he’s got to have a strong transfer window to do just that, but any incomings could well be determined by Barnsley shifting a few out.

With that in mind, we identify a couple of fringe players we can see moving on…

Henry Kendrick

Jack Walton and Brad Collins look like the two goalkeepers that will be used by Struber this season, with Walton starting in one cup game and in the league, then Collins featuring this week against Boro.

Kendrick, 19, could well benefit from a loan spell somewhere in the EFL, or even out in the National League.

It’s important that the young goalkeeper begins his journey in senior football this season.

George Miller

The 22-year-old went out on loan to Scunthorpe last season and he’s yet to be involved this season for Struber.

He’s been an unused substitute in both League Cup victories, but that’s a competition that you feel his best chance of playing will come in.

With Chelsea up next, there’s every chance we will see Barnsley crash out of the competition.

In that event, there should be an effort to source Miller a loan.

Victor Adeboyejo

The situation surrounding Adeboyejo is very similar to Miller.

He’s featured in the League Cup against Forest, but he’s not been involved since and has been kicking his heels on the bench.

Another loan move elsewhere in the EFL would make sense, with Barnsley having a duty to give fringe players the chance of regular football.