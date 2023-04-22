Barnsley’s bid for promotion to the Championship took a blow midweek against Lincoln City.

The Imps held Michael Duff’s side to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday evening, which gave the front-running teams an opportunity to open the gap at the top that they inevitably took.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have now opened up some breathing room over the Tykes as the final few weeks of the season unfold.

Can Barnsley secure promotion from League One this season?

Barnsley have done well in the second half of the campaign to claw back the gap to the automatic promotion places but have perhaps left themselves with too much to do in too little time.

However, a top six finish has been secured, meaning a chance at promotion will still come in the play-offs once the regular season has concluded.

Competition will be stiff to take that third promotion spot, with clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday all still in the mix.

However, as we draw closer to the end of the season, thinking will already be taking place regarding the upcoming transfer window.

Who could leave Barnsley this summer?

Here we look at the players who face an uncertain future at Oakwell…

James Norwood

Norwood has contributed 10 goals and four assists in the league from 38 appearances this season.

The forward has been an important part of the club’s promotion charge in the second half of the term.

However, his time at the club be coming to an end in the next couple of months with a decision yet to be made on his current contract status.

The 32-year-old does have a clause in his deal that can extend his stay by a further 12 months but it has yet to be confirmed if the club will trigger this.

Luke Thomas

Thomas is another Barnsley player who finds himself without a contract for next season.

But in the case of the 24-year-old, there is no option for the club to extend his deal by a year, meaning a negotiation must be made in order to keep the midfielder.

Thomas has made 24 league appearances this season, but only 11 starts so it remains to be seen whether Duff will value the player enough to warrant a further stay at Oakwell.

Aiden Marsh

Marsh spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Scunthorpe United, where he was unable to convince Duff that he was ready to step up to the Barnsley first team on a regular basis.

The forward has four league appearances for the Tykes this season, all of which came from the bench.

Zero goals and zero assists to his name has not helped his cause and, with his contract set to expire in June, this could be the end of the road for Marsh with the club.