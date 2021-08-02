3 attributes that Sheffield Wednesday’s imminent arrival will bring as permanent move looms

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a deal to sign Marvin Johnson, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 30-year-old winger looks set to join the club on free transfer after leaving previous club Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Johnson was a key player for Neil Warnock’s side last term and racked up 10 goal involvements in 43 appearances for the club over the course of the campaign, meaning that he could be a big addition for Darren Moore’s side.

So what attributes would the player bring? We take a look.

Pace

One of Marvin Johnson’s biggest attributes.

After playing for the likes of Oxford United and Motherwell the winger really perfected the skill of taking the ball and running past the full-back towards the byline to cause panic in the defence.

If a move comes off then there’s no doubt that he’ll get fans at Hillsborough off their seats.

Work ethic

Something that made him a very popular player under Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough.

Marvin Johnson is a player who may not be the most technically gifted in the EFL but he certainly makes up for that with his stamina and desire to work for the team.

Sheffield Wednesday will need grafters this season and Johnson will certainly tick the box there.

Versatility

Another trait that makes him a managers’ dream.

Marvin Johnson is most comfortable playing as a left winger, but during his time with Middlesbrough he was often used as a right winger or even as an attack-minded left-back.

League One will bring a long, hard season for Sheffield Wednesday and having a player who can slot into various positions could be great for Darren Moore.