3 attacking upgrades Middlesbrough should consider before 2022/23 begins

Middlesbrough are amongst the favourites to compete in and around the automatic promotion places in the Championship in 2022/23.

Chris Wilder’s men showed exactly what they are capable of in the FA Cup last season, knocking out Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, before putting in a very respectable display in defeat to Chelsea.

Boro also stepped up a gear in the Championship and looked for the majority of Wilder’s reign last term, like a team destined to finish in the top six.

There is a feeling that the club are waiting to offload Djed Spence before they heavily invest in the first team, that needs strengthening in the final third.

Here, we have taken a look at three attacking upgrades that Boro should consider in the next two weeks…

Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has been linked with a move to The Riverside, by Football Insider, with any South Coast exit this summer likely to be on loan for the Newcastle United academy graduate.

Armstrong scored the most non-penalty goals in the second tier in 2020/21, but struggled to acclimatise to the top-flight with Southampton last term.

The 25-year-old is possibly a little smaller in stature than the forwards that Wilder has worked with in the recent past, but his goal record speaks for itself with Boro targeting promotion.

Aaron Mooy

Mike McGrath revealed earlier this week that Aaron Mooy could be set for a return to English football after a couple of seasons in China.

The 31-year-old was a huge asset for Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League in the years previous, and he would offer something different from attacking midfield.

The depth chart is a little brittle in central midfield areas and the Aussie could add some valuable experience to the dressing room.

Cameron Archer

Once again, not necessarily the type of striker that Wilder has utilised in the past, but if made available for loan, there will be a host of second tier clubs interested in taking Archer from Aston Villa.

The livewire forward was very dangerous in the second half of last season at Preston North End, and sending him to a second tier club with more realistic promotion aspirations does seem like a natural step up at this stage of his career.