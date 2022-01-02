3 attacking upgrades Barnsley should pursue this month

Barnsley have been comfortably the lowest scoring team in the Championship this season, netting just 16 times in 24 games and residing in 23rd place as a result.

The exciting attacking football that was so effective under Valerien Ismael last season has not been transferrable into this one, giving Poya Asbaghi and the club’s recruitment team a lot to ponder in the January transfer window.

The Tykes have utilised the EFL transfer market to their advantage in recent years and could do so again in hoping to fuel a battle against the drop, but also in quiet preparation for a third tier promotion push in 2022/23.

Quiz: Can you name which club Barnsley signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 What club did Barnsley sign Conor Chaplin from? Coventry City Portsmouth Ipswich Town Southampton

Here, we have taken a look at three potential attacking upgrades the Tykes should pursue this month…

Callum Morton

The livewire forward is currently enjoying a loan spell at Fleetwood Town from West Bromwich Albion but seems ready for a permanent move away from The Hawthorns.

Morton has been linked with Peterborough United, a fellow relegation threatened side in the Championship, but given their impressive recruitment record and fifth placed finish in the second tier last term, Barnsley could be seen as the more ambitious destination.

Morton would add variety to the current attacking contingent that contains a few players with similar skillsets in the likes of Devante Cole, Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Leya Iseka.

Jack Rudoni

Not an out and out number nine, but AFC Wimbledon’s shot monster Rudoni could be a progressive signing for the Tykes with the 20-year-old improving year on year at Plough Lane.

Rudoni has scored seven and assisted twice from wide areas so far this season and stands out for the Dons as a player who could certainly be applying their trade higher up the League One table.

With Asbaghi yet to find an effective attacking combination, Rudoni’s versatility would give the new manager added tactical flexibility in the second half of the season.

Matty Stevens

Matty Stevens would represent the biggest gamble of the trio. Barnsley have done business with Forest Green Rovers multiple times in recent years and that pre-existing relationship could come into play once again.

The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term despite falling out of favour at Rovers last season.

Prior to this campaign Stevens did not look like a striker who could be as heavily involved in a promotion push, let alone play in the Championship, therefore it would have to be seen as a project if Stevens did come in, rather than a player expected to adjust to the level and start scoring regularly straight away.