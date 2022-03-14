3 assists, 2.2 tackles won per game – has QPR ace done enough to earn new deal with Hoops?

It’s been a positive season for Queens Park Rangers who, despite a recent blip in form, remain firmly in the play-off picture as we enter the final, crucial weeks of the campaign.

A good win over Luton Town on Sunday afternoon will boost spirits and they’ll be looking to now build on that and get momentum going once more, in order to finish this campaign in style.

Do that, and a return to the Premier League could be on, with their more experienced players surely set to take a lead in terms of setting the tone in the dressing room in the final weeks.

The likes of Albert Adomah will provide an important presence, then, with him boasting promotion experience and it is clear this season that the 34-year-old has had a really good impact on the side already.

On a short-term deal with Rangers, Adomah’s game-time has increased this season compared to last year and in that time he has been able to show he’s still got plenty to offer.

Operating regularly at right-wing-back, he has shown no signs of slowing down with his raids forwards and his working back.

With two goals and three assists so far in the Championship, it’s clear he still has good output to offer in the league and several of his other stats are also impressive, as per Whoscored.

Indeed, he has the fourth highest rating on performances so far this year according to the site, with only Chris Willock, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne ahead of him.

Adomah also ranks join third for assists in the QPR side in the league, and has averaged the second most tackles won in the team with 2.2, behind only Sam Field.

He’s in the top six for key passes per game in the QPR team as well, with that being a pass that leads to a direct shooting opportunity for the side.

Indeed, it’s clear that he is still offering plenty to QPR, even with the likes of Moses Odubajo around as stiff competition and, as things stand, you could absolutely see sense in Rangers offering him another deal this summer.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R’s quiz

1 of 25 How many goals did Bobby Zamora score for QPR during his career? 20 14 15 12