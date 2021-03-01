3 areas Darren Moore must address ASAP after Sheffield Wednesday appointment

Sheffield Wednesday have moved to appoint Darren Moore as the club’s new manager.

Moore has had spells with West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers in the EFL, leaving the latter for this opportunity at Hillsborough.

Doncaster were sitting pretty in League One, pushing for play-off football, but the chance to take Wednesday on and try to save them from an inevitable relegation has been too big to turn down.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Was it Adam Reach or Tom Lees who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

It’s going to be a tough job for Moore, but there’s no denying that the job at Hillsborough is an attractive one given the size of the club and what they could be if they get back on the right track.

We assess THREE things that need to be addressed ASAP as Moore arrives at Hillsborough…

League position

As obvious as it is, Wednesday’s league position needs addressing before it is too late.

Neil Thompson picked up some outstanding results in the interim after Tony Pulis left the club, but those wins were sporadic and Wednesday couldn’t kick on.

Moore arrives with the club 23rd in the table and six points adrift of safety, albeit with a game in-hand on Birmingham City.

They’ve lost four on the spin in the Championship and slipped into a really difficult position. They need to start winning or it will be too late.

It isn’t a case that Moore needs to get Wednesday out of the relegation zone in the next five games because it’s more important he’s there after 46 games. However, he needs to get them back within touching distance of Birmingham and the clubs just above them in the table.

Failure to do so will lead to relegation.

A settled system

Thompson looked to have settled on a variant of 3-5-2, which was working and had Wednesday picking up results that suggested they could move out of trouble.

However, he strangely opted to switch to a 4-4-2 in a defeat to Birmingham last month before reverting back to a 3-5-2 for defeats to Brentford and Luton Town.

Whether Moore carries on with 3-5-2 or moves to something else that resembles the 4-2-3-1 that worked well for him at Doncaster, remains to be seen.

What can be said, though, is that the Wednesday squad need an identity with their style of play. That all stems from a settled system.

Goalscoring woe

As things stand, Wednesday have the joint-worst goalscoring record in the Championship this season having scored only 23 goals.

Jordan Rhodes has flirted with getting back to his brilliant best, but he’s not gone through with it in the end. Josh Windass scored a brace at the weekend, but is inconsistent. Callum Paterson is Wednesday’s top goalscorer this season, but even he isn’t the prolific marksmen you need to stay in the Championship.

Moore is going to have to tease some goals out of someone in this Wednesday squad if they are to survive this season.

Jack Marriott could be that man, whilst Elias Kachunga could also start showing why he was signed back in the summer after leaving Huddersfield Town.

Getting someone amongst the goals has to be a priority for Moore between now and the end of the season. Simply, failure to do so will leave the new Wednesday boss fighting a losing battle.