Adapting to Championship football seamlessly this season, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is a man in demand ahead of this summer transfer window.

As per a report from The Sun in early February, the 22-year-old is being considered by Premier League clubs Leicester City and Wolves, with the latest update from journalist Alan Nixon suggesting that the Foxes are pushing on with their pursuit.

Keeping 11 clean sheets in 38 league appearances thus far this season, Patterson has emerged as an important source of consistency for the Black Cats in their first campaign back in the second-tier.

Here, we take a look at three goalkeepers who could be targeted by the Wearside club if Patterson is to depart this summer...

Daniel Iversen

As per Nixon's latest update, Liecester are trying to tempt the Black Cats into selling by involving goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in a potential deal between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old has been operating in a deputy role this season at the King Power Stadium, with opportunities to start being very limited for the Danish shot-stopper.

A player who has impressed in the Championship before in what turned out to be 18 months with Preston North End, Iversen managed 23 clean sheets in 71 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Possessing excellent reflexes and a composed figure with the ball at his feet, he represents an option who is ready in the here and now, whilst being a player that could grow with the club's ambitions.

Mike Cooper

Plymouth Argyle's Mike Cooper may be out of action at the moment because of injury, however, he is one of the best goalkeeping talents in the EFL, and if Plymouth Argyle miss out on promotion, then it would be no shock if a club like Sunderland swooped in.

The 23-year-old has already managed 142 appearances for the Pilgrims thus far in his career, managing 49 clean sheets in the process and is ready for a Championship challenge.

Not only does he possess the shot-stopping and ball-playing abilities that would see him emerge as a perfect fit at The Stadium of Light, he would also come with lots of potential resale value, fitting the recruitment model at the Wearside club.

Lee Nicholls

In a time where data within football is becoming increasingly important, Sunderland could capitalise by bringing in the statistically most impressive Championship goalkeeper of last season, who has also impressed this time around.

Huddersfield Town shot-stopper Lee Nicholls, who won the club's Player of the Season award last time out as the Terriers were edged out by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final, also possessed the highest save percentage in the division, whilst he managed 18 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

Still impressing this season when playing, he is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury but would certainly be a strong addition if he was to arrive at Sunderland.

Ready for a promotion push next season, which will be the ultimate objective at The Stadium of Light, Sunderland could use a fraction of the money generated from the potential sale of Patterson to lure Huddersfield into selling, something that could become very likely if they suffer relegation.