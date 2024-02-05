Highlights Gareth Ainsworth, despite a poor spell at QPR, has a strong record in League One and could be a good fit for Port Vale.

It has been a tough few months for Port Vale in League One.

After he led the club to safety following the shock sacking of Darrell Clarke last season, Vale appointed Andy Crosby as permanent manager in May.

It is fair to say that some Vale supporters were unconvinced by the decision to hand Crosby the role on a full-time basis, but after a 7-0 defeat at Barnsley on the opening day, his side made an excellent start to the season, including beating the likes of Reading, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.

Vale sat as high as second in the table in mid-September, but their form has declined significantly since then, and they have won just three of their last 20 league games.

After the 3-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, Vale currently sit 20th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, although they do have games in hand on all four sides below them.

As the pressure continues to increase on Crosby, we looked at three managers Vale could consider if they decide to part company with the 50-year-old.

Gareth Ainsworth

Ainsworth has been out of work since being sacked by Championship side Queens Park Rangers in October.

It was a disastrous eight-month spell for Ainsworth at Loftus Road, winning just five, drawing four and losing 19 of his 28 games in charge, departing with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

However, Ainsworth enjoyed a successful 10-year stint at Wycombe Wanderers prior to joining the R's last February, and his record in League One with the Chairboys was outstanding.

The 50-year-old led Wycombe to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in the 2019-20 season, and he almost repeated the feat two years later, but his side lost to Sunderland in the play-off final.

It may not have worked out for Ainsworth at QPR, but his record in the third tier is unquestionable, and he could be the perfect fit for Vale.

Mark Bonner

Bonner is available after his dismissal by Cambridge United.

The 38-year-old initially took charge of the U's on a caretaker basis in January 2020 before being appointed permanently two months later, and he led the club to automatic promotion from League Two in his first full season in charge.

Bonner guided his side to a respectable 14th-placed finish in their first year back in League One, and he masterminded a 1-0 victory over Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round in January 2022.

He was linked with the Rotherham United job in September 2022, but he opted to remain at Cambridge, and while it was a tougher season for the U's last term, they secured survival on the final day of the campaign.

After a disappointing start to the season, Bonner was sacked by Cambridge in November, but while his departure from the Abbey Stadium will be a blow, he has shown plenty of potential in the early stages of his managerial career, and he could be a gamble worth taking for Vale.

Gary Bowyer

Bowyer is another manager who is currently out of work after leaving Dundee in May.

The 52-year-old took charge of the Dark Blues in June 2022, and he enjoyed an outstanding first season at the club, leading his side to the Scottish Championship title, but he surprisingly departed just days after securing promotion.

Bowyer's time at Bradford City and Salford City was disappointing, but he narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs on two occasions with Blackburn Rovers, and he led Blackpool to promotion from League Two in 2017.

He was linked with a return to Bloomfield Road in the summer, but the Seasiders instead opted to re-appoint Neil Critchley.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed last month that Bowyer was interested in the Forest Green Rovers job, indicating his willingness to return to management, and he could prove to be a shrewd appointment for Vale.