3 Andraz Sporar alternatives Middlesbrough could consider this summer transfer window

A big summer transfer window could be on the way for Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder looks to get himself a squad that is capable of challenging for promotion.

The Teessiders missed out on the play-offs by a narrow margin last season and now need to put that behind them and build on what ultimately was a decent enough campaign.

One area they seem keen to strengthen is up front, with the likes of Andraz Sporar linked with a return but, after an average at best spell on Teesside last season, are there better options available to Boro this summer?

We take a look at three…

Cameron Archer

Archer is a player in demand this summer with several sides in the Championship being linked with taking him on loan from Aston Villa.

He is a bright young player that the Villans rate highly and you feel as though he is a big Championship loan spell away from pushing towards getting into their first team.

Boro are among those linked, and you can understand why.

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres had a top season last year for Coventry City as they flirted with the play-offs for much of the campaign.

Ultimately, the Sky Blues fell short of the top six and they’ll be looking to go again, but keeping Gyokeres could prove a tough task.

Middlesbrough are among the sides keen and he is a player that knows the league well, so he could well be a good option for Boro.

Dwight Gayle

Finally, Dwight Gayle is another player to be linked with several Championship sides at the start of this summer transfer window.

He’s not managed to get himself into the Newcastle side but he scores goals for fun at second tier level and so it’s no shock to see several sides linked.

The Northern Echo reports that Boro are among those looking into taking away from the cash rich Tynesiders.

