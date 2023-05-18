Amad Diallo is heading back to Old Trafford from his loan spell at Sunderland, after it ended in disappointment with a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town.

The winger has spent a solitary season with the Black Cats, but it has been a very successful loan spell away from Manchester United, with the Ivorian making a massive impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 14 goals and collecting a further three assists in the league and inspiring their promotion push.

Unfortunately for Diallo and for Tony Mowbray’s side, they ultimately came up short against the Hatters on Tuesday night in the second leg of the play-offs.

They had won the first game 2–1 thanks to goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume, but the 2-0 loss at Kenilworth Road meant they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

His good form may well have alerted Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who may now look to integrate the 20-year-old in his first-team squad next season.

Of course, that’s a huge blow for the Black Cats, even though realistically they had to go up to have any chance of bringing Diallo back to the club next season.

With that in mind, we take a look at three potential replacements for the Ivorian international who Sunderland should look to sign this summer.

Who could Sunderland sign to replace Amad Diallo?

Josh Bowler

Bowler is capable of playing in the same sort of roles as Diallo has done for Sunderland, he is an energetic left-footed winger, predominantly used from the right side, but also capable of playing in central spaces as well.

The best form of his career has come with Blackpool in the Championship, prior to his move to Nottingham Forest, and at 24 his best years are ahead of him. Bowler could be a loan or a permanent deal for Sunderland.

His recent record in the Championship reads as 11 goals and 5 assists in the last 67 games for Blackpool, and you would imagine those numbers would scale up in a more attack-minded team such as Sunderland's.

It would probably hinge on Forest surviving in the Premier League as they may look to utilise him themselves should they drop down to the second tier.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

One player that will undoubtedly be on the radar for a host of Championship clubs is Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi, who has been fantastic whilst out on loan at Charlton Athletic this season.

The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks this campaign, and is now surely looking for a move at a higher level to test himself, with a queue of clubs in the second tier likely to be keen on securing him on loan.

Stylistically, he makes sense. Like Bowler, he is a left-footed right-winger. Although, Rak-Sakyi is perhaps more two-footed than the Nottingham Forest man. Most importantly, he is tricky, and has end product, much like the young Ivorian he would be replacing.

Sunderland have been a good side in recent years for using and developing young talent, which may help them if they choose to negotiate for the young Englishman from Palace.

Bradley Dack

This would be a different dynamic for Sunderland's attack, but should definitely be something to consider despite a slightly worrying injury record.

Dack is more of a central player, best at occupying the attacking-midfield spot in more of a free role as someone who can attack the box from deep and make late runs to the edge of the area to try and score.

The best form of his career came under Sunderland's current manager Tony Mowbray, and perhaps a reunion can help reinvigorate Dack's career, which has been marred by injury for the last few years. He has quality in the final third, though, which is something they are losing with Diallo's departure.

Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo have both been used as right-wingers and number-tens in Mowbray's system, but signing Dack would force Roberts to stick to the right side of the midfield. It could be a shrewd move if Sunderland can move quickly to get ahead of the competition, with Dack out of contract at Blackburn this summer and available for free.