3 alternatives to Filip Krovinovic at West Brom as permanent deal looks unlikely

West Bromwich Albion could attempt to turn Filip Krovinovic’s loan deal into a permanent one this summer.

The Croatian playmaker has been in good form since the turn of the year, and talk has now begun about a potential deal to keep him at the Hawthorns for a longer period than his initial one-year loan spell.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola claim that Krovinovic is happy in the Midlands and that he would ideally like to remain with the Baggies as they look set to embark on a return to the Premier League.

The report continues to add that a deal worth £10m plus could tempt Benfica into selling the attacking midfielder this summer.

West Brom will be tempted to make a move, but they will also be parting with cash for Matheus Pereira, who has been excellent during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon.

Should the Baggies fail to sign Krovinovic, we have taken a look at THREE potential alternatives that could tempt Slaven Bilic….

Niclas Eliasson

Should Bristol City fail to gain promotion to the Premier League, Eliasson is bound to attract interest from a number of clubs in England’s top flight and across Europe.

The Swedish forward has been excellent this term for Lee Johnson’s side, netting three goals and gaining 12 assists in the process.

Capable of playing in a variety of positions, the 24-year-old is one of those players every manager would love to have in their squad.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Queens Park Rangers winger Osayi-Samuel has been in good form this term and has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns in recent weeks, according to The Sun (March 8th, page 54)

Having provided QPR with an excellent attacking threat along with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Osayi-Samuel is expected to receive lots of interest this summer.

Tricky and exciting team-mate Eze is expected to be subject to offers too and will arguably leave the Kiyan Price Foundation stadium, and that could prompt Osayi-Samuel to leave at the same time.

Jed Wallace

Including Jed Wallace on this list will cause some surprise amongst West Brom fans, but the English attacking midfielder has been excellent for Millwall.

Contributing this season with an impressive nine assists, Wallace has also gained some good scoring statistics, netting 10 times this term.

Surely, come the end of the season, if those figures further increase – he will be subject to offers and West Brom could look to bring him in.