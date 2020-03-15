3 alternatives to Ben White for Leeds United if permanent deal can not be done

Leeds United could look to bring Ben White in on a permanent deal this summer, having been impressed with him during his loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old defender is currently enjoying a solid spell at Elland Road from Premier League side Brighton, and talk of a permanent deal is now starting to be heard in several media outlets.

The centre-back began his career with Southampton, before being released as a 16-year-old and moving to Brighton as an academy scholar.

Starting his professional career with Brighton, White was sent out on loan to gain experience of first team football with Newport County and Peterborough, before a third loan spell to Leeds was confirmed last summer.

The youngster has impressed Marcelo Bielsa and has largely been a key figure as the Whites close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Take part in our latest Leeds United quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Was John Charles' record goalscoring season higher or lower than 40 goals? Higher Lower

Winning the Championship’s PFA Player of the Month for August, White has gone from strength and strength, but where will Leeds look if they fail to keep hold of the youngster this summer?

Luke Woolfenden

Ipswich defender Woolfenden may be signed by Leeds anyway if latest reports are anything to go by, but he would be a good replacement for White.

Despite Ipswich’s struggles of late, 21-year-old Woolfenden has produced consistent displays, catching the eye of a number of sides in the Premier League.

Making his first senior appearance in 2018, Woolfenden followed up two loan spells away from the club to Bromley and Swindon Town by holding down a place in Paul Lambert’s side this term, making over 30 league appearances this term.

Connor Goldson

Leeds were linked in the January transfer window with former Shrewsbury Town and Brighton centre-back Goldson.

The Rangers defender has been a consistent performer for Steven Gerrard’s side and Leeds could turn to his experience of playing in the Championship and Premier League – this summer.

A natural-born leader on the pitch, Goldson would provide Marcelo Bielsa with a superb option to have in defence.

Pascal Struijk

Should Marcelo Bielsa look to trust his younger players for next season, Struijk will be a good option.

The Dutch defender has featured a couple of times for Leeds this season and he has a contract until next summer, giving him every opportunity to make a step up to the first team next season.

He has featured twice for Leeds in the Championship this term.