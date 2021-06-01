3 alternatives that Slavisa Jokanovic has to consider as he’s dealt early Sheffield United transfer blow

Sheffield United are preparing for a new era, with Slavisa Jokanovic in charge and tasked with leading the club back to the Premier League.

Following relegation, the Serbian will look to reshape the squad, and Football League World exclusively revealed that Jokanovic was keen on bringing former player Tom Cairney to Bramall Lane.

It has since been claimed that the Blades could be priced out of a move for the playmaker, with Fulham demanding up to £10m for Cairney.

Whilst the update states that Jokanovic will still urge the club to try and bring the former Blackburn man in, it could prove to be too costly.

With that in mind, we look at THREE alternatives that the Blades should be monitoring…

Stefan Johansen

If the boss wants to stick with a player he knows, then Fulham’s Johansen could turn out to be a good signing for Jokanovic.

At 30, the Norwegian international may not be the long-term answer but he has shown that he can be a top performer at this level and his ability on the ball could be crucial to implementing the style of play that the boss wants.

However, after a successful loan with QPR, a return to the Hoops could be on the cards, so the Yorkshire outfit may need to act swiftly.

Filip Krovinovic

Another technical midfielder with promotion-winning experience is Krovinovic.

The Benfica midfielder has helped West Brom go up from this level, whilst he spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, and the Reds could go back for the player in this window.

With the Portuguese giants keen to cash in, a move should be straightforward and Krovinovic has the ability to set the tempo and bring the creativity that Jokanovic wants.

Alex Mowatt

Finally, available on a free, Mowatt would be a real coup for the Blades.

The left-footer was integral as Barnsley overachieved this season and his tally of eight goals and seven assists was hugely impressive.

Again, he is a player who is comfortable on the ball and proven at this level, but once again the issue here will be the rival interest in the former Leeds United man.