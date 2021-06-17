3 alternatives Swansea City could move for if Thomas Henry transfer move fails

Swansea City are said to be interested in signing OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry this summer, according to a recent report by Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad.

The frontman has been in impressive form on the continent and notched up 21 goals and six assists in 31 league matches last season.

It is believed that the Belgian club could now be willing to cash in on the Frenchman this summer, amidst a recent proposal from the Swans.

However it is said in the same report that Henry would be more in favour of moving to a club at a higher level that the South Wales outfit.

Swansea City quiz: One question about every player in the Swans’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 6 How old is Ryan Bennett? 29 30 31 32

Here, we take a look at THREE alternatives Swansea City could move for if the Henry transfer move fails…

Famara Diedhiou

The towering frontman is all set to depart Swansea’s near neighbours Bristol City and could well be interested in a move to the Liberty Stadium this summer.

Diedhiou proved to be a big hit with the Robins and notched up an impressive 51 goals in 169 games during a four year spell at Ashton Gate.

He would add some much needed physicality to the Swansea frontline and is also capable of bringing others into play when he receives the ball with his back to goal.

Added to the fact that he has great experience of playing in the Championship and the Swans could do a lot worse than signing the 28-year-old.

Joe Pigott

A player who has been linked with a whole host of Championship clubs in recent weeks, Pigott would be the perfect addition for the Swans.

He departed AFC Wimbledon recently after scoring 54 goals in 157 games for the Dons and is said to be on stepping up to the second tier this summer.

Capable of playing in a front two or as a lone striker, the former Maidstone United man would link up well with the likes of Jamal Lowe.

The ex-Charlton Athletic man would certainly thrive at the Liberty Stadium if given the right service.

Ryan Longman

Another player who spent the previous season at Wimbledon, Longman is a young talent who could take his game to the next level with the Swans.

He is currently into the final year of his contract with his parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and could well leave on a permanent or loan deal this summer.

After scoring nine goals for the Dons last term, the 20-year-old underlined his ability to operate both as an out and out striker and as a winger to great effect.

He would offer Swansea a versatile option for an affordable price this summer and would certainly come cheaper than Henry.