3 alternatives Preston North End could consider if they miss out on Andre Gray

Preston North End are on the hunt for new strikers this summer, with the side losing Cameron Archer at the end of his deal and needing more options upfront.

One name that has been heavily linked with a switch to PNE is Andre Gray, with reports since the end of the 2021/22 campaign suggesting that the free agent would end up on his way to Deepdale at some point over the window.

However, fresh news has emerged from journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos suggesting that the former Watford man will not be staying in England and that he could be set for Aris Thessaloniki in Greece instead.

That will be a blow for Ryan Lowe if he misses out on the forward – and here are three names he could consider deals for instead.

Uche Ikpeazu – Middlesbrough

One option that PNE might have to part with some cash for is Uche Ikpeazu, who currently plays for Middlesbrough.

The striker has been on the outskirts of the Boro side since his move and was even sent out on loan to Cardiff last term. With Chris Wilder making plenty of moves in the transfer market too, it means the player will be even further down the pecking order next season.

Now, news from The Northern Echo has suggested that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer. That presents North End with the chance to potentially swoop in and add him to their ranks.

With just nine Championship starts last season, he still managed five goals – and given more regular gametime, or even as a substitute, he could offer plenty to Preston.

Matej Vydra – Burnley

Looking for players in a similar type of situation to Gray could lead to Matej Vydra, although whether North End could afford his wages is another question.

The striker is coming towards the end of his deal with Burnley and although the club have opened fresh talks over a new deal with the Clarets, he has yet to put pen-to-paper on the deal and commit his future to the side.

Considering his record in the second tier, Burnley won’t want to let him leave and especially to a rival club. Last time he was in the second tier for example, he produced 21 goals in 40 league games for Derby.

If he could produce similar numbers, then he could be a striker that would drag a team towards the promotion spots. That would be exactly what Ryan Lowe wants but the issue is undoubtedly his wage demands. If they could agree to a relatively cheap deal then a miracle could happen.

Dwight Gayle – Newcastle

Another name that would be a big coup – and would be another question of whether North End could find the funds for a loan deal – is Dwight Gayle.

There is every chance the Newcastle man might be available on a short-term deal this summer, with Eddie Howe now having a much bigger budget to work with at the Toon.

The forward has a proven record in the Championship, which is exactly what boss Ryan Lowe has said he wants in his signings, and has scored plenty of goals at that level too.

Again, a stumbling block would be the likely wage percentage or money needed to seal a loan deal for him. PNE may have released several players recently but they still don’t have a massive budget and they might have to try and reach a cut-price agreement if they have any hopes of doing business. It would though, be a big statement of intent.