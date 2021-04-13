3 alternatives Middlesbrough must consider after major update involving transfer target

It’s sure to be a very busy summer for Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough, as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion.

Boro have done okay this season, but they just weren’t good enough to sustain a play-off challenge, with the focus already shifting to what the next campaign can bring.

Whilst Warnock won’t have a huge budget to work with, he has shown in the past that he is capable of finding bargains to fit into his system.

However, one man that won’t be coming to Teesside is Ched Evans. The striker was linked with Boro but he has ended speculation about his future by signing a new deal with Preston.

With that in mind, we look at THREE alternative players who will be out of contract in the summer that Warnock should consider…

Matt Smith

This may not inspire many fans, because Smith has a poor record for Millwall this season, but he is a player that Warnock could revitalise.

His ability in the air, because of his size and power, is almost unrivalled in the league, and the Boro boss would get the best out of him.

Of course, a more prolific striker would also need to arrive in the summer, but Smith could be a handful for Boro next season and a low-risk move on a free.

Martyn Waghorn

Another who has struggled this season, however Waghorn has shone at this level in the past.

He is an experienced option who can play in a few positions and has the know-how to deal with the Championship.

On a free transfer, this could be a smart move and you would again back Warnock to get Waghorn firing.

Famara Diedhiou

Most Boro fans would agree that this would be the best move possible.

They have been linked with the Bristol City man in the past and he seems to tick most boxes. He is younger than the other two, has a better goalscoring record and has the physicality to lead the line in a Warnock team.

The major obstacle will be interest from elsewhere, but this is a deal Boro should push for and it would be a coup if they pulled it off.