3 alternatives Ipswich Town hierarchy should consider instead of Warnock if they make big call

Ipswich Town’s dismal run continued in the week as they lost to Fleetwood Town, a result which further increased the pressure on Paul Lambert.

It has left the Tractor Boys, who had led the way in League One during the first few months, way down in ninth, six points from the play-offs and they have played at least one more goal than most of their rivals.

Therefore, the fans are understandably unhappy with Lambert and the ex-Norwich boss and the players were booed off in the week.

That prompted talk from the Mirror that Neil Warnock is being lined up by the board at Portman Road as they look to save their season.

Whilst the experienced boss would be a popular appointment, we look at THREE alternatives Ipswich should consider…

Nathan Jones

The ex-Stoke boss has proven himself in League One and is readily available.

He is known for playing attractive football and whilst his time with the Potters will be held against him, his work with Luton shouldn’t be forgotten.

With time, he could transform Ipswich and get them playing the football the fans want to see.

Tony Pulis

There’s no denying that this would be a shock and the board would have to show ambition – so the fans will probably rule this one out!

However, Pulis would be an ideal appointment. In the short-term, he could inspire a promotion push, like Warnock, and he could be the man to ensure Ipswich establish themselves back in the Championship at the very least.

Karl Robinson

This is another that may seem a long shot considering Oxford are flying high but key players left the U’s in January and weren’t really replaced. Plus, Blackpool thought they had a chance of luring Robinson to the club.

So, Ipswich will appeal and he knows what’s needed at this level and may relish the challenge to turn the Tractor Boys around.