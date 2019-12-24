3 alternatives Derby County must consider to Premier League centre-back

Derby County are sure to be active in the January window and it appears that bringing in a centre-back is a priority for Phillip Cocu.

That’s no surprise really, as the Rams are currently struggling in that department. Richard Keogh’s high-profile injury combined with Matt Clarke’s fitness issues has left Derby short at the back and it’s a situation that needs addressing.

So, fans will have been encouraged by the fact that Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic is said to be on their radar.

Whilst the Croatian is a very capable player, he hasn’t had featured in a competitive game this season and has struggled with injuries in the past.

Therefore, he would represent something of a risk for the Rams, who need someone to hit the ground running.

Here we look at THREE alternatives that Cocu should be monitoring ahead of the window opening…

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Reports have emerged suggesting that the centre-back will return to Tottenham in January after a spell with Stoke and even though it may be an underwhelming addition to some, he does have experience at this level.

Plus, the situation he is in with the Potters is tough for any player and the chance to move elsewhere will appeal.

At his best, Carter-Vickers is a dominant defender and Cocu could be the man to get his career back on track.

Marc Guehi

The Rams have a good relationship with Chelsea through Frank Lampard and they proved last season with Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount that they can develop players for top clubs.

So, that may give them a chance when it comes to Guehi, who is the latest talented centre-back to come through the ranks in West London.

He would suit the style that the Dutch coach wants to adopt and a loan move will benefit his development too.

Ben Gibson

The final Premier League loan that the East Midlands outfit should consider is Burnley’s Ben Gibson.

Despite excelling with Middlesbrough in the Championship and even doing well for them in the top-flight, his career has stalled since leaving for Burnley.

He rarely features under Sean Dyche and needs a move. Capable on the ball, experienced at this level and physically strong, he ticks all the boxes for Derby and would be a real coup.