3 alternatives Blackpool should consider after unsuccessful attempt to secure Leeds United transfer

Blackpool are set to miss out on signing Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, with a Patreon from Alan Nixon suggesting that Millwall are about to win the race.

The Seasiders have already missed out on Daniel Ballard, following the defender’s move to Sunderland, with the Lancashire outfit set to receive a blow in this particular race too.

Here, we take a look at three alternatives that Blackpool should consider as it is looks increasingly likely that Cresswell will join the Lions…

Mattie Pollock

Enjoying a productive loan spell at Cheltenham Town last season, it remains to be seen what the immediate next step might look like for the Watford defender.

Should the Hornets decide that the 20-year-old may need another loan spell away before challenging for first-team football at Vicarage Road, Blackpool could take advantage.

A dominant defender when competing aerially and on the ground, Pollock is also composed and productive when in possession.

Chris Mepham

With Bournemouth winning promotion to the Premier League, Chris Mepham could be available as Scott Parker looks to strengthen his squad for the rigours of top-flight football.

Perhaps a permanent deal could prove too costly, the Seasiders could look to a loan move for the Wales international.

For Mepham himself, he may be wanting a move to see regular football ahead of the new season, with December’s World Cup to prepare himself for.

Callum Doyle

An exciting talent progressing through the academy ranks at Manchester City, Callum Doyle is someone who may embark on a Championship loan spell ahead of the new campaign.

Emerging as an integral figure at Sunderland last season, playing over 3,000 League One minutes, Doyle’s ball-playing abilities and physicality was on show for all to see.

It remains to be seen what Manchester City envisage the path to look like for Doyle but if he is made available on loan, then Blackpool should push hard.