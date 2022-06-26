3 alternative options for Hull to consider after missing out on 22-year-old

With Burnley announcing the signing of Scott Twine, it leaves Hull needing to find alternative options to bolster their attack ahead of the 22/23 Championship campaign.

The Tigers were reported to have made an offer for the 22-year-old, who has now instead completed a move to Turf Moor on a four-year deal.

It would have been a statement signing for Hull should they have been able to pick up Scott Twine considering the attacker scored 20 last season and assisted on 13 occasion and was easily the best player in League One.

At 22, Twine had a high ceiling and would have been the perfect start to the Ilicali regime who is seemingly gunning for a promotion challenge this season.

Alas though, Hull were unable to bring him in, leaving them at square one once again needing to find an alternative option to the former Swindon man.

But, there are plenty of options and considering Hull were well in the race to sign Twine, you’d expect them to have some money to spend which will be a huge bonus.

With that mind, here are three alternative options for Hull to consider after missing out on Scott Twine.

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare has been a consistent player for Coventry City ever since his move to the Sky Blues in 2019. Across his last two seasons in the Championship, O’Hare has racked up 16 assists and eight goals.

That number could be improved had his forward been more productive in front of goal with the playmaker averaging 1.9 key passes per game last season according to WhoScored, with him sat behind the leagues best in the likes of Harry Wilson, John Swift, Jed Wallace and James Garner.

He’s an impressive dribbler as well, drawing plenty of fouls in dangerous areas from opponents and with two years left on his contract, Coventry could be tempted to sell this summer to maximise his value.

Tom Lawrence

Lawrence would be an easy option for Hull. It’s an exciting project with Ilicali looking to bring some high profile players into the team, like Jean Michel Seri for example.

Lawrence in this case could be tempted and is available on a free transfer after putting in a series of impressive performances for Derby last season despite their relegation.

Consistency can be an issue for the 28-year-old, but having just had his best season as senior pro, it gives him a chance to continue his good form.

Jack Rudoni

The 21-year-old attacker has been subject to interest from Huddersfield, Sunderland and Luton recently and could be a left field option should Hull decide to look into him.

With 12 months left on his contract, he could be available for as little as £1m, and with 12 goals and five assists last season in a side that struggled last season, the ceiling is very high for the Wimbledon academy graduate.