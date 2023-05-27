Middlesbrough will be hoping they can once again compete for promotion next season under Michael Carrick after play-off defeat to Coventry City.

It was a remarkable rise from Carrick, having taken the team from the bottom three to the edge of the Premier League. It wasn't to be for Boro, but it gives the club a chance to reset, and for Carrick to really stamp his mark on his side.

With six loan players heading back to their parent clubs this summer, there will need to be significant surgery to this team to ensure it is competitive once again next season.

Zack Steffen transfer valuation

One position in particular that needs to be addresses is goalkeeper, with Zack Steffen heading back to Manchester City this summer. A permanent move could have been on the cards, but it appears Boro could be priced out of a transfer for the US international, with City looking to fetch around £10m for the stopper, as per The Northern Echo.

Who could Boro target to replace Steffen?

With that likely to be too expensive for Carrick's side, we've decided to take a look at three realistic alternatives that Middlesbrough could target this summer.

Carl Rushworth - Loan

Rushworth has been on loan at Lincoln City this season from Brighton and has been impressive between the sticks at Sincil Bank.

While Boro fans might be sceptical of a young goalkeeper without Championship experience becoming their number one, Rushworth comes with plenty of pedigree.

He's been called up to the England under-21 side and has enjoyed a strong League One campaign for the Imps. The youngster boasted the sixth best save percentage last season in League One, according to FBref, at 77.6 percent, much higher than Steffen's at 68 percent.

He's clearly a talented shot stopper and is commanding of his area as well, dominating his six-yard box and playing with maturity beyond his years.

Marek Rodak - Permanent

Rodak became Fulham's number one in each of their promotion seasons under Scott Parker and Marco Silva.

However, he is now currently back-up to Bernd Leno and is unlikely to get ahead of the German international, which could pave the way for the Slovakian international to move to Riverside.

He's played for progressive forward-thinking teams for Marco Silva, as well as being highly involved in possession-based play under Scott Parker, suggesting he could suit Carrick's philosophy.

Not only that, but Rodak's 28 clean sheets in 66 Championship games in each of Fulham's promotion campaigns should entice the club to move.

With 12 months left on the 26-year-old's contract, it might be a move that makes sense for all parties.

Thomas Kaminski - Permanent

Kaminski at first could seem realistic, but having lost his place to former Boro stopper Aynsley Pears earlier in the 2022/23 season, the Belgian could be prompted to move.

This comes after Gregg Broughton refused to rule out the sale of Kaminski, along with Pears signing a new four-year-deal recently.

Kaminski has consistently been a high performer in the Championship and, despite losing his place to Pears, the 30-year-old still boasted a 71.2 percent save percentage, again higher than Steffen's 68.