Bristol Rovers were ambitious, but ultimately it looks as though they will lose out in the battle for Cheltenham Town talisman Alfie May.

May is in-demand following his 43-goal haul in League One for the Robins in the previous two years, and it appears that Charlton Athletic are going to win the race to land the 30-year-old in what would represent a move closer to his Kent roots.

Having already added prolific Exeter City forward Jevani Brown to their attack alongside Aaron Collins this summer, it was somewhat of a surprise that Joey Barton made an offer for May, although it could be a sign that the Gas are going to play with a number 10 in the form of Brown behind a pairing of Collins and a new player.

Taking that into account, let's look at THREE players who could be good May alternatives at the Memorial Stadium as Barton looks to bolster his options even further.

Dipo Akinyemi

There's always a risk dipping into Scottish football for a striker because of the perceived level of quality, but Akinyemi could be someone that is blooming late in the professional game.

Akinyemi had a crack at the EFL with Stevenage as a youngster and it didn't work as he ended up on loan at multiple non-league clubs between 2015 and 2018, but things have seemingly clicked for the forward following his 18 goals for Welling United in the National League South in 2021-22.

The 26-year-old moved to Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United and in his debut season, Akinyemi struck 24 times in 45 appearances to continue where he left off previously at Welling.

He has one year remaining on his contract at Ayr, but Akinyemi could be worth the punt as he clearly has an eye for goal.

Reyes Cleary

Now 19 years of age, it is about time that Cleary heads out on loan from West Brom this season if he's not going to be given a chance by Carlos Corberan.

Cleary has been prolific for both the Baggies' under-18's and under-21's in the previous two years, scoring 21 times in 16 appearances for the former and netting 23 goals in 27 outings for the latter.

Corberan has only utilised Cleary once in an FA Cup match since his arrival in October 2022, and as he needs game-time in a men's environment it could be an ideal fit if the teenager heads to the Memorial Stadium.

Divin Mubama

Another player who has been in prolific form at developmental level is Mubama, who was given his chance to impress in West Ham's first-team last season.

The 18-year-old played six times in three different competitions for the Hammers and scored his very first goal when netting in a 4-0 victory against AEK Larnaca in March.

It was his form at youth level that earned him a call-up to the senior squad though, netting 13 times in 11 appearances for the under-18's whilst he scored 13 goals in 22 outings for the under-21's.

A full season in the EFL will give Mubama the time in men's football he needs to develop even further, and he could potentially be ready to play more of a part for West Ham following one year with Bristol Rovers.