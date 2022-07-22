3 Alfie Mawson alternatives Birmingham should consider as Stoke edge closer to signing of 28-year-old

Stoke City are edging closer to the signing of former Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson, as per an update from journalist Ian Baker.

Birmingham City have held an interest in the 28-year-old during this summer window, however, Stoke look like they will win this particular race.

Here, we take a look at three Alfie Mawson alternatives Birmingham should consider as Stoke look set to land his signature…

Michael Hector

If unable to strike a deal for Mawson, then they could look at his former teammate at Fulham, Michael Hector.

Dominant in the air, winning the majority of his ground duels and progressive when in possession, it is a surprise that there has not been too much interest in the experienced defender.

Seeing his game time limited at Fulham last season because of the excellent options that the Cottagers had at their disposal, Hector is someone who could still thrive at Championship level.

Yoann Barbet

Still a free agent after his QPR release, Yoann Barbet could be a defensive option that the Blues consider.

Another who possesses all the required defensive abilities, he is an excellent ball carrier and can help start attacks with intelligent and precise passing.

The left-footed defender can play within a back four and a back three and could be a strong option for the Blues to consider as they target progress from last season’s 20th-placed finish.

Terell Thomas

The immediate future of former Reading defender Terell Thomas is an interesting one, with a club like Birmingham able to offer the 26-year-old a return to the Championship.

Thomas joined the Royals late on last season, playing just two games under Paul Ince whilst on a short-term contract.

Hibernian, Motherwell and Portsmouth are all currently battling it out for the defender’s signature, meaning it would not be an easy deal for the Blues to complete.