Stoke City have made the decision to sack Alex Neil after their poor season continued with a 1-0 defeat to struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

It was a summer of huge change for the Potters, with a high turnover of players as the Scotsman was backed to make his own mark on the squad.

Of course, so many new faces meant patience was required, but the club haven’t seen the progress they would’ve wanted.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

The late loss to the Owls made it four defeats on the bounce for Stoke, leaving them 20th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, the pressure was building, and it was announced on Sunday evening that Neil had left.

Paul Gallagher has been appointed as caretaker boss ahead of the game against Swansea on Tuesday, but all attention is on who will be the permanent manager.

And, here we look at THREE replacements they must consider…

3 John Eustace

The former Birmingham boss has already been suggested as a leading candidate, and it’s easy to see why, as the fine work he did at St. Andrew’s is evident by their struggles since his exit.

Eustace had built a reputation as an exciting young coach at Blues, someone who could mix it up tactically, and he got them over performing when you consider the off-field issues he faced for most of his time at Birmingham.

The fact he is already available, a former player, and someone who has a rising reputation means he is sure to be a popular choice, and it would be a smart decision for Stoke to bring him in.

2 Paul Heckingbottom

Another option that the board will surely consider is Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Sheffield United last week.

He inherited a Blades side underachieving in the Championship when he was appointed in November 2021, so the similarities with Stoke are clear to see.

After his appointment, they improved considerably, reaching the play-offs during his initial campaign, and then winning automatic promotion in his first full season in charge.

Admittedly, this season was tougher, but most will recognise Heckingbottom was not given the backing he needed by the Blades board following their promotion.

Stoke’s objective in the years to come is to reach the Premier League, and Heckingbottom is a man who has shown he can do just that.

1 Kevin Muscat

You could argue that Stoke have gone for safe appointments over the years, and it’s clearly not worked.

So, it might be argued it’s the time to take a risk, and go left-field, which would make Muscat an exciting choice.

Known for his ruthless streak as a player, the Australian has developed a reputation as a coach that encourages fast, attacking football, and he has won silverware with Japan with Yokohama Marinos.

However, he has left the club following their season ending, so he is on the lookout for his next job, and the chance to move to England is sure to appeal. For Stoke, it could signal a new direction, and one that the fans would welcome.