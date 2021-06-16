3 Alen Halilovic alternatives that Birmingham City need to be considering

Despite much hope from Birmingham City fans that he would remain for a full season, Alen Halilovic looks likely to be heading elsewhere for the 2021-22 campaign.

That is because despite being offered a new deal at the end of the season, the Croatian has failed to agree terms with the Blues, per We Are Birmingham, and both parties are now exploring other options.

The 24-year-old, who was picked up by world giants Barcelona as an 18-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb, has had a travelled career already which has also taken him to Italy, Holland, Germany and Belgium in a short space of time.

Halilovic would have been hoping to settle in the Midlands but after 17 appearances and one goal last season, Halilovic is moving on.

Lee Bowyer will need to bring in at least one attacking midfielder to replace Halilovic – let’s look at three players who could fill that void.

Scott Fraser

MK Dons picked up a real bargain last summer when Fraser arrived at the club from Burton Albion after two years at the Brewers.

Attacking midfielder Fraser scored 11 league goals in those two seasons, but in an attacking Russell Martin team the 26-year-old trumped that in just one campaign, scoring 14 times in 44 League One outings.

Add six assists to that and Fraser has a case to be called the most creative player in the division, and you’d have to say he would probably cost a decent seven-figure fee to prize him away from the Dons.

But considering the Blues spent £2 million on Sam Cosgrove in January, there’s clearly money in the bank and Fraser could be worth the investment.

Tommy Doyle

Instead of spending millions on someone like Fraser, Bowyer could delve into the Premier League loan market and give someone like Doyle from Manchester City a chance, as it looks like he’s ready for some regular senior football.

Capped at five different youth levels for England, Doyle has made seven senior appearances for City but he’s spent most of his time this past season in the under-23 squad and being a creative powerhouse in the Premier League 2 competition.

In 18 appearances, Doyle scored four times and notched 10 assists, mainly supplying the prolific teenager Liam Delap and considering Doyle will be 20 in October, the upcoming season is probably the time for Doyle to experience the EFL and grow as a player.

Kyle Edwards

There may be a few bargains out there for Birmingham to explore as well and one player with a point to prove is Kyle Edwards.

The 23-year-old has been released by West Bromwich Albion after being at the Baggies since 2004 as a child, and found game-time hard to come by in the most recent season when they were in the Premier League, appearing just five times.

Edwards is definitely an effective Championship player though – in West Brom’s promotion-winning 2019-20 campaign he played 26 times and if given a more important role for a team like Birmingham, we could see him come of age and become one of the better players in the league as he’s definitely got the talent.