3 AFC Bournemouth transfers in or out that could happen next month

AFC Bournemouth will be seeking to build on their fine start to their Sky Bet Championship season moving into the new year under Scott Parker.

The Cherries’ fine form in the second tier follows a summer of change on the South Coast, with the newly installed boss signing no less than eight new players, including the likes of Gary Cahill and Jamal Lowe.

In the grand scheme of things all of these new additions have settled in well to life at the Vitality Stadium and Parker has established a good balance within the squad that allows for a good amount of rotation when required.

Looking ahead to January, the Cherries could once again be busy as the window swings open, with the club having been linked with both arrivals and departures in equal measure.

Here, we take a look at THREE transfers that could happen next month at the South Coast club…

Steve Cook to Newcastle United

The Bournemouth captain has been linked with a move to Newcastle United by The Sun in more recent terms.

Now managed by former Cherries’ boss Eddie Howe, the Magpies view the 30-year-old as a good back up option if their proposed moves for the likes of Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Ben Mee fail to come off.

Cook has been used sparingly by Parker this season but has regained his place in the starting eleven recently, putting in some strong performances of late.

It remains to be seen if the Cherries would be open to letting him leave at this stage of the campaign.

Kelle Roos to Bournemouth

The Derby County goalkeeper was linked to the Cherries at the start of the month and could well be on the move from the troubled Rams in the new year.

Also said to be a target for Norwich City and Fulham, the 29-year-old is set to be out of contract at Pride Park in the summer of next year and could be keen on a fresh start.

Bournemouth’s number one Mark Travers has performed well this season, however they could do with adding some more competition for the shot stopper in the long run.

Roos would certainly fit the bill for this and for that reason Bournemouth could capitalise on the uncertain at Derby to pounce for his signature.

Lloyd Kelly to Liverpool or Newcastle

Kelly is yet another player that is said to have been targeted by Howe’s Newcastle, with the Daily Mail also reporting that the centre back is on Liverpool’s radar.

The former Bristol City man has been one of the club’s key performers this term and has regularly donned the captain’s armband in the absence of Cook.

It is highly unlikely that Bournemouth would be open to selling one of their best players at this stage of the season and there is no doubt that Kelly would command an extortionate fee.

However with Newcastle and Liverpool both possessing the capital required to strike such a deal, the Cherries will be somewhat wary of what may lie ahead.