3 aerial duels won, 3 shots: The Barnsley man that made his presence known in 1-1 draw v Fulham

Barnsley earned a hugely valuable 1-1 draw at home to Fulham in the Championship’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Tykes took the lead through a contentious penalty in the 44th minute after Carlton Morris was fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo and he stuck his spot kick straight down the middle to beat Marek Rodak.

It was a controversial decision from Tim Robinson to award the penalty but that is no slight on Morris’ individual performance.

The 26-year-old has been a bright spark in a very disappointing season for the Tykes and almost doubled the hosts’ lead in first half additional time, only for Tim Ream to heroically clear off of the line.

Adarabioyo and Ream will not have had many tougher afternoons lately than when they came up against Morris, who is acting as a figure of hope at Oakwell that they can save themselves before running out of fixtures.

Morris won three aerials and had three shots in the game, as per WhoScored.com, but it was his back to goal play and all-round skillset that stood out for the hosts.

The Norwich City academy graduate was a great outlet for the Tykes to relieve pressure, which was so important against the league leaders, he ran the channels brilliantly and contributed as much for the team out of possession as he did with the ball.

In a match where Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina struggled to get going, especially with the Tykes sitting back in the second half, Morris stepped up to the plate and would have been the hero had they held on for all three points.

Barnsley’s improvement under Poya Asbaghi has been enormous in the last month or so, and even though they conceded late on it was another hugely positive performance that will keep supporters believing.

Morris showed another side to him in this game, and it was a performance that certainly would have turned heads in higher places with the Tykes unlikely to keep hold of their best players if they do suffer relegation to League One.