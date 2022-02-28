3 advantages that Nottingham Forest have over their play-off chasing counterparts

Nottingham Forest will be striving to secure a Championship play-off spot in what remains of this campaign, with Steve Cooper transferring the mood around the club since his arrival in September.

The Reds have made excellent strides towards the top-six positions since his appointment and are currently in ninth, three points shy of Luton Town in sixth.

Accumulating 17 points from their last eight Championship outings, Forest have shown good form to inflict further pressure on the current occupiers of a play-off spot.

Here, we take a look at three advantages that the Midlands club have over their play-off chasing counterparts…

Quiz: Are these 19 Nottingham Forest facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: The capacity of The City Ground is over 31,000! Genuine Fake

Strong goal difference

Fine margins often play a huge part at the crunch end of a season, and as things stand, Forest possess a superior goal difference when taking into account the teams who are fifth to tenth.

Possessing a very resolute defence, the Reds have conceded 33 goals this season, a number that only the top two and West Brom have bettered thus far.

Going forward, they are scoring at a rate of 1.36 goals per game, however, they are averaging 1.67 in their last six league outings.

Getting edged out to an objective by goal difference can be heartbreaking, which places Forest in a good position.

Favourable run-in

Nottingham Forest, statistically speaking, possess the easier run-in, when compared to their play-off chasing rivals.

The average PPG figure of their remaining opponents stands at 1.36, which is the lowest number when comparing teams from 5th to tenth.

Whilst this can easily change, it is a good indicator as to which teams will have the tougher tests in what remains of this campaign.

However, as the season reaches its concluding stages, it is fair to say that form goes completely out of the window.

Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest have picked up 47 points from 25 games under Steve Cooper, averaging 1.88 PPG.

Should they have been averaging that at the start of the season, the Reds would have been currently battling it away with Bournemouth for automatic promotion.

Forest’s from under Cooper serves as a reminder that despite not currently occupying a play-off spot, they will be set to capitalise on any little mistakes made by the top-six at present.