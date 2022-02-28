3 advantages that Luton Town have over their play-off chasing counterparts

Luton Town moved into the play-off positions after their 1-0 victory over Derby County on Saturday.

Danny Hylton came off the bench to fire the Hatters into a 67th minute lead, with the hosts managing to hold out and secure a 14th clean sheet of the season.

Now holding onto that all-important sixth spot, the Hatters could go as high as fourth, if they are to win their games in hand on Huddersfield Town and QPR.

Here, we take a look at three advantages Luton possess over their play-off chasing counterparts…

A statistically favourable run-in

Of course, the situation changes week-by-week, plus, when getting to the latter stages of the season, form can completely go out of the window.

Bar, Nottingham Forest, Luton possess the lowest figure when it comes to PPG of their remaining opponents this season (when looking from 5th to tenth) so on paper, the likes of Sheffield United, QPR, Middlesborough and Coventry City have tougher fixture lists.

And, with the Hatters set to face three of their play-off chasing rivals in the next three games, it is likely that this figure could drop even further.

A lower level of expectation

Yes, the fact that Luton are now occupying a play-off spot has increased expectation levels at Kenilworth Road, however, not to the same extent as their rivals.

QPR have been in the top-six for a large chunk of the season, whilst Sheffield United and Middlesbrough were expected to challenge from the onset.

The revival of Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper has also led to expectations levels rising at The City Ground.

Luton have improved their league position each season over the last six years, and whilst the play-offs would signal an excellent achievement, their rate of progression is enough to satisfy Hatters fans.

The addition of Robert Snodgrass

Not only is Robert Snodgrass a player who brings quality and a wand of a left foot to Kenilworth Road, but he is also someone who brings experience of being promoted from the Championship.

The vastly experienced midfielder is also an excellent character to have around in the changing room, as evidenced by the early videos from Luton’s social media.

Snodgrass is also extremely versatile, and whilst he will bolster Luton’s midfield options, he can also lessen the load on Amari’i Bell at left wing-back.