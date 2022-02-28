3 advantages Sheffield United have over QPR and Luton Town in their play-off chase

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back immediately after their 1-0 loss at Millwall over the weekend, with the Blades losing for the first time in 10 Championship outings.

Jake Cooper’s 61st minute opener proved to be the difference between the two sides at The Den, and as a result, the Yorkshire club have dropped out of the play-offs.

Still, they sit just a point outside the play-offs and will still feel confident that they can achieve a top-six finish in what remains of this Championship campaign.

With QPR and Luton Town occupying fifth and sixth spot, here, we take a look at three advantages that Paul Heckingbottom’s side have over the aforementioned duo.

A core group of players that have done this before

The likes of Billy Sharp, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood all played influential roles in the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign.

Whilst, they have been dealt injuries to key personnel this season, the experience of promotion that a few of the players possess from that campaign could prove pivotal.

The Championship play-off race is heating up at the moment, and whilst QPR and Luton have done well to get into this position, this notion of having lots of experience will give the Blades the upper hand.

Luton have gone some way in addressing this over the last couple of days, with Robert Snodgrass arriving at Kenilworth Road.

Paul Heckingbottom’s record

The Blades have picked up 30 points in 14 games under Heckingbottom, averaging 2.14 PPG.

2.14 PPG would be enough to be sitting at the top of the Championship table, and whilst things would have not panned out the exact same way should Heckingbottom have been appointed at the start of the season, it is an excellent indicator as to how good of a job he is doing, and the rate that the club are progressing at.

QPR’s rate of picking up points has slowed down massively in recent weeks, whilst Luton have kept at a relatively consistent rate all season.

More homes games

Bramall Lane has emerged as a fortress over the last few months, with the Blades last tasting defeat at their home ground at the end of October.

Sheffield United have picked up 17 points from seven games since then, proving to be a difficult team to beat on home soil now.

Interestingly, eight out of their remaining 13 games will be played at their Yorkshire home, a massive boost and a potential game-changer in the context of the play-off race.

The Blades have scored 24 goals at home this season and have only conceded 11, a further indication as to their strength on home soil.