3 advantages Huddersfield Town possess ahead of the Championship play-offs

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to continue defying the odds by winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

The Terriers travel to Luton Town on Friday night before welcoming the Hatters to Yorkshire on Monday, with a spot at Wembley up for grabs.

If the Terriers are victorious, then they will play the winner of Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United, two teams who have shown considerable improvement under new management during this campaign.

Here, we take a look at three advantages that Huddersfield have over their play-off competing counterparts…

Carlos Corberan factor

One of the most impressive aspects of this season has been Carlos Corberan’s in-game management, something that is almost polar opposite to last year.

In what has been his second season at the helm at the John Smith’s Stadium, Corberan’s ability to tinker things in his team’s favour during a game has been excellent.

The Terriers have been extremely resilient when going a goal up too, with Corberan emerging as one of the division’s best managers.

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Form does not lie

A lot of talk has revolved around Sheffield United’s confidence coming into the play-offs, following three excellent halves of football.

Nottingham Forest have also shown great form, albeit, it was a loss during their penultimate game of the normal campaign.

But with Huddersfield, they have accumulated 19 points from a possible 21, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Looking slightly longer-term, the Terriers have lost just two league games in their last 26, with those defeats coming back-to-back in games against Millwall and Bournemouth.

Best head-to-head record against teams in the play-offs

Winning three, drawing two and losing just one of their games against their play-off competitors this season, Huddersfield possess the best head-to-head record.

Picking up 11 points in the process, the Blades have picked up seven, whilst Forest and the Hatters have both accumulated six.

Whilst the play-offs can often be described as a lottery, with form sometimes going out of the window, this represents another reason to be confident.