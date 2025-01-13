Wycombe Wanderers have yet to make any further approaches to bring Aaron Morley back to the club on a permanent basis this January.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Adams Park, as he wasn't a part of Ian Evatt's plans at Bolton Wanderers. However, after a strong showing for his loan club, Morley was recalled at the earliest possible opportunity.

It's currently unclear whether the former Chairboy will return to the club this window, as Evatt has named his price for the Bury-born man. Morley featured in a 3-1 defeat to Rotherham United for the Trotters, which saw his manager come out and publicly slam the players.

Aaron Morley - League One Stats 2024-25 (As Per Fotmob) Apps Starts Goal Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Recoveries 21 20 3 4 78.1 26 60.7 88 *Accurate as of 12 Jan 2025

From the outside looking in, it seems things bode well for a return to Buckinghamshire this month, but we take a look at three alternative options the Chairboys could explore.

Fixating on one player can be a dangerous game. Therefore, these are three other options that Wycombe should consider if they're unable to bring Morley back.

Jamie Jellis

23-years-old - Walsall

A move for Walsall star Jamie Jellis just seems like it was meant to be. The Aylesbury-born midfielder has been a standout performer for the runaway League Two leaders this season.

There has been some interest from the third tier this January already, as the Saddlers have already knocked back two bids from unnamed League One clubs for the 23-year-old's services. Football League World also revealed exclusively that Jellis had turned down an offer of a new contract in the wake of the interest.

Jamie Jellis - Walsall 2024/25 (Fotmob) Apps Starts Goal Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Recoveries 22 19 4 1 73 17 40.3 102 *League stats only - Accurate as of 12 Jan 2025

Jellis is more an attacking-minded midfielder than Morley, but his stats suggest otherwise. The ex-Tamworth midfielder exceeds the Chairboys target in successful tackles, recoveries, and interceptions. He also bolsters very similar passing stats to Morley, which was a key part of the loanee's Wycombe success.

His contract with Walsall is up in the summer, but the club have the option to extend it by an extra year, which they will undoubtedly take. Whilst he might not be a like-for-like replacement, Jellis could certainly develop into a very similar player to Morley.

Paris Maghoma

23-years-old - Brentford

From a current Bolton star to a former one, Paris Maghoma has found opportunities hard to come by this season with Brentford.

After a successful loan spell with the Trotters last term, the midfielder has been unable to break into the fold at the GTech Community Stadium.

Another loan move could be on the cards for the Bees youngster this January, having already had three previous loan spells away from the Premier League outfit.

Paris Maghoma - Bolton Wanderers Stats 2023/24 (As Per Fotmob) Apps Starts Goal Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Recoveries 37 25 8 4 82.9 36 52.3 127 *League stats only - play-offs not included

Maghoma impressed for Bolton last season, netting eight goals in 37 League One appearances from midfield. The 23-year-old was actually the man to keep Morley out of Evatt's XI last season.

Proven at League One level and a very similar player to the recently departed Morley, Wycombe could swoop for Maghoma's services to aid their promotion push.

Jordan Brown

23-years-old - Leyton Orient

A final alternative is a man currently plying his trade in the same division as the Buckinghamshire outfit. Jordan Brown has been an integral part of Leyton Orient's resurgence up the League One table.

Similarly to the other two entries on this list, Brown is still only 23, which is a year younger than Morley. Signing someone younger could yield a better return on investment, which is something that Wycombe must consider when it comes to transfers.

Jordan Brown - Leyton Orient 2024/25 (As Per Fotmob) Apps Starts Goal Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Recoveries 22 19 0 0 69.9 13 58.6 90 *League stats only - Accurate as of 12 Jan 2025

With well over 100 appearances for the O's at his young age, the midfielder offers a similar level of experience to the man he could replace, which can be a commodity for younger players.

Brown is more of a deep midfielder, who likes to sit in front of the defensive line and pick out a pass. This quality is what made Morley such a success for the Blues, so Brown could be a smart replacement.