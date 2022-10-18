£3.83m: How does Swindon Town’s squad market value compare to other League Two clubs?

Swindon Town have made a reasonably promising start to the League Two season.

Having missed out on promotion in agonising style during the 2021/22 campaign, losing on penalties to Port Vale in the play-off semi-final, the Robins look set to compete for promotion again this time round.

Scott Lindsey’s side currently sit eighth in the fourth-tier standings, having taken 23 points from their 14 league games so far.

That means they are just a point adrift of the play-offs, and four behind the automatic promotion places in the current standings.

But is that a fair reflection on where the club should be when considering how much their squad ought to be worth?

In order to find out, we’ve taken a look at how the combined value of all the members of Swindon’s first-team squad, compared with those of the rest of the clubs currently competing in League Two, according to Transfermarkt.

To start with, Swindon’s own squad is said to be worth £3.83million, with Welsh international Jonny Williams worth a considerable amount of that by himself, with an individual value of £720,000.

That overall value of £3.83million is enough to give Swindon the fifth most expensive squad in League Two, meaning they are perhaps marginally underperforming when considering their actual position in the current standings.

Interestingly, of the four teams considered to have more expensive squads than Swindon, only Salford, who are said to have the most valuable squad in the league at £6.93million, are above the Robins in the table, and even that is only by a single position and point.

However, it could also be noted that Bradford City, Mansfield Town, and Northampton Town, who are also ahead of Swindon in the overall table, are all considered, like the Robins, to have a squad worth over £3million.

Of the three teams below Swindon in the table who have more expensive squads, Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers are just one and two points behind the Wiltshire club respectively.

Colchester United though, are underperforming badly, with the U’s currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, despite being considered to have the second most expensive squad in the league, at £5.99million.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Swindon are in a reasonably fair position in the League Two when considering the value of their squad, and there are certainly teams who are falling much shorter than they are, at this moment in time.