3.6 touches in the penalty area per 90: The Luton Town man who could attract lots of interest this summer

Elijah Adebayo has enjoyed his first full season of Championship football with Luton Town during this campaign, netting 16 goals in 40 second tier appearances.

Emerging as a talismanic figure for the Hatters during this term, the 24-year-old’s physicality and ability to drive at players with the ball at his feet has caused all sorts of chaos for opposing defences.

Missing Luton’s last two games, it remains to be seen if he will play any further part in the play-offs, with the Bedfordshire club welcoming Huddersfield Town to Kenilworth Road on Friday, before travelling to the Terriers’ Yorkshire home on Monday evening.

Adebayo has already caught the eye of the Terriers during this season, whilst West Brom and Burnley have also been credited with an interest, as per a Football League World exclusive.

Given the ability shown this season, and the incredibly high ceiling he possesses, it would be no surprise if Premier League clubs add him to their watchlist this summer, especially if they remain in the Championship.

With that in mind, we take a look at whether his stats and data using Wyscout justify wide-scale interest this summer…

Attacking analysis

Possessing an expected goals figure of 0.35 during the 2021/22 league season, Adebayo outperformed this number, netting at a rate of 0.41 goals per 90 minutes.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Marlon Beresford (1st spell)? Barnsley Bolton Bradford Burnley

Interestingly, the 24-year-old has only won 27.2% of his offensive duels this season, and whilst defences have seemingly wised up to his threat and have often used two players to prevent him from winning the ball up the pitch, it is still quite a low figure.

Adebayo has also averaged 3.6 touches in the penalty area, which strangely enough is 0.02 below Harry Cornick and 0.03 below Cameron Jerome.

Proving to be a player that likes to switch things up and have the ball at his feet, Adebayo has averaged 1.09 progressive runs per 90 throughout this season.

Passing and defensive assessment

Further showing productivity in the final third, Adebayo has also outperformed his expected assists this season by 0.05.

On the eye, Adebayo is a player who takes risks when in possession, something that can be seen by various passing metrics.

Firstly, his passing accuracy this season stands at 66.7%, whilst his pass accuracy to the final third is at 58%.

Seeing a big decrease when focussing on his pass accuracy to the penalty area, that figure stands at just 27%.

Interestingly, Adebayo’s success rate when it comes to defensive duels is 53.8%, over 25% higher than his offensive duels.

Proving to be a forward who reads the game well, Adebayo has also chipped in with 2.92 interceptions per 90 minutes throughout this campaign, which is around 25% higher than Cornick’s figure and over double Jerome’s.