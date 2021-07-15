£3.5m bid tabled to Nottingham Forest for midfielder as transfer interest mounts

Brentford have made a £3.5million bid for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, according to the Athletic.

The Wales international spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln City, scoring 13 goals in a standout campaign for the Imps.

Johnson is now back at Forest for pre-season training, and he scored in their 2-1 friendly win over Alfreton Town last weekend.

But the 20-year-old is attracting plenty of interest this summer, with Leeds United, Leicester City and Barnsley among those in pursuit.

According to the Athletic, Brentford have made a £3.5million bid for Johnson, which is set to fall short of Forest’s £8-10million valuation of the player.

The Bees, who are preparing for life in the Premier League, are only said to be willing to go as high as £5million in their attempts to capture Johnson this summer.

Forest’s new CEO, Dane Murphy, is set to hold talks with the winger over a new deal at the City Ground as early as next week. Johnson penned a long-term deal on Trentside in September 2019, but the length wasn’t disclosed.

The Verdict

Forest have every right to demand big bucks for Johnson this summer despite the market and times we are currently operating in.

He is such an exciting academy graduate, and he demonstrated plenty of quality and flair on loan at Lincoln last season.

Forest missed a player like him last season, so to sell him for what Brentford were offering would have been a huge surprise.

If a new bid were to arrive, it would have to be much higher you feel.