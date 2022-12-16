3-4-3, Chuks Aneke out: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Bristol Rovers on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to end a five-game winless run in League One when Bristol Rovers arrive at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Hayes will take charge of his first league game as caretaker manager, having taken the reins from the departing Ben Garner for the Addicks’ 3-1 FA Cup second round replay defeat at Stockport County last Wednesday.

The Addicks have switched to a three at the back formation for their last two outings, and given the backline is not suited to playing out from the back in the first place, having an extra option in possession and for cover in the defensive line could help somewhat.

Joe Wollacott, Mandela Egbo, Eoghan O’Connell, Terell Thomas, Conor McGrandles and Miles Leaburn miss out through injury, while Jayden Stockley is set to return from a three-game ban.

Here, we are predicting five changes from the FA Cup defeat at Edgeley Park…

The alterations are as follows: Ryan Inniss in for Zach Mitchell, George Dobson returns in place of Jake Forster-Caskey, Steven Sessegnon replaces Tyreece Campbell, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi comes in for Charlie Kirk and finally Stockley steps in for Chuks Aneke.

Aneke is not fit enough to last more than an hour to 70 minutes and may be better utilised from the bench.

Richard Chin keeps his place at right wing back, the 20-year-old has only made two league starts this season so far, but the Addicks are light in terms of wing back options.

He has looked raw at times, as is only natural, this term, but the potential is clear to see and he could build a positive relationship with Sean Clare inside him in the system.