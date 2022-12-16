3-4-1-2, Marquis in: The predicted Bristol Rovers XI to face Charlton on Saturday

Bristol Rovers take on Charlton Athletic this weekend in Sky Bet League One as they look to establish themselves inside the top half of the third tier table.

Joey Barton will be relatively pleased with what Rovers have done so far this season, and there is still plenty more to achieve if they can go on a good run in the second half of the year.

They’ll be looking to beat Charlton this weekend, then, with them having another tumultuous campaign and here’s the XI we can see Barton naming:

Aaron Collins has been in great form so far this season, with him scoring 11 goals in the league up to this point.

He’ll surely lead the line but who joins him up there is up for debate. John Marquis scored a couple in the EFL Trophy last time out, and so perhaps he’ll get a chance to try and continue on that goal-scoring run.

It’s a nice problem for Joey Barton to have, though, and he’ll also be looking for his midfield players to try and create havoc, with Charlton really struggling at the moment, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Stockport County last time out.