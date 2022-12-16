3-4-1-2, Gregory in: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Oxford on Saturday

After back to back draws in League One, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend.

Indeed, after frustrating draws with Exeter City and Derby County, the Owls have been unable to take advantage of slip ups from those around them, particularly Plymouth Argyle.

Instead, Darren Moore’s side remain third in the division as they prepare to host Oxford United at Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon.

The U’s currently sit 16th in the third tier standings, but still, should not be taken lightly.

With that said, Darren Moore’s team selection will have to be spot on for this one, and with that in mind, below, we’ve tried to predict the Sheffield Wednesday XI that could start tomorrow afternoon.

Despite results having been a struggle in recent weeks, we think Darren Moore could opt to use the same 3-4-1-2 formation that he has done in the last few matches.

Of course, this line up sees David Stockdale keep his place inbetween the sticks, with a back three in front of him, from left to right, consisting of Reece James, Mark McGuinness and Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa, who has played at right wing back in recent weeks, slots back into the three this time around, with Liam Palmer taking his place wide right.

Marvin Johnson will be tasked with getting up and down the left flank as per usual in this line up.

In central midfield, nothing could change from last weekend’s clash with Exeter, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Will Vaulks tasked with controlling things in the centre of the park.

With Barry Bannan ruled out, though, Josh Windass is required to drop into the number 10 position.

That leaves Michael Smith and Lee Gregory are the ones who are tasked with leading the Wednesday attack in this starting XI.

Kick-off between Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United is scheduled for 3PM UK time at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.