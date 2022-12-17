3-4-1-2, Berge in: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Wigan Athletic on Monday

Sheffield United will be hoping to start distancing themselves from third place in the Championship standings and strengthen their automatic promotion push over the next few weeks.

Despite suffering lots of injury blows during the early part of the season, the Blades have managed to continue thriving at the top end of the division.

Currently three points below Burnley at the second-tier summit, Sheffield United have recently bridged a five-point gap from Blackburn Rovers in third.

A run of securing 15 points from their last six matches has certainly helped strengthen their chances of automatic promotion, with last season’s play-off semi-final defeat providing all the motivation they will need.

The division’s second-highest scorers and possessing the meanest defence in the Championship, they will be hoping that they can transfer what has been a positive start to the campaign into what remains.

Here, we take a look at how the Blades could line up when they make the trip to Wigan Athletic on Monday evening…

Wes Foderingham has since again emerged as an integral part of Sheffield United’s season thus far, with the Blades’ shot-stopper keeping nine clean sheets in 19 league appearances thus far, conceding a mere 16 goals in the process.

Suffering lots of injury problems during the early parts of the campaign, it now seems like Heckingbottom is starting to welcome several key individuals back, bolstering competition levels.

For the starting back three, the Blades boss could opt for the trio that started against Huddersfield Town, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and John Egan providing a good balance of athleticism, experience, leadership and intelligence – albeit with Egan central and Clark to the left.

As for the wing-backs, and it is an area of the pitch that has particularly been hit with injuries thus far, and whilst Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe will be providing a challenge, it should be the more experienced duo of George Baldock and Enda Stevens who are tasked in the wide positions.

Sander Berge could be recalled into the starting XI to partner Oli Norwood on Monday evening, with James McAtee likely to continue just ahead of the midfield pair.

Into the frontline, Oli McBurnie could be restored to the starting XI to partner Iliman Ndiaye, with there now being excellent levels of competition at the top end of the pitch