3.28 clearances per 90, 5.08 interceptions per 90: The 22-year-old who demonstrated his potential at Millwall in 2021/22

Daniel Ballard had a very impressive season, despite some time on the sidelines due to injury, as Millwall kept themselves in the running for a play-off finish until the final game of the season.

The Northern Ireland international had performed very well on loan at Blackpool from Arsenal in 2020/21, as the Tangerines produced an outstanding second half of the season to finish third in League One and win promotion via the play-offs.

Ballard then being sent out to the Lions was seen as a step up in quality in a division that he had never played in before, and the no nonsense defender adjusted very quickly for his age.

Ballard’s pathway to the first team is blocked at Arsenal, so it was important that he showed his class in the Championship to keep his reputation strong with potential future suitors.

We have taken a deeper look at the statistics, as per Wyscout, that Ballard posted in 2021/22 in this performance in numbers piece…

Ballard’s anticipation skills, sometimes easier to display in a three at the back formation, came to the fore as he made 5.08 interceptions per 90 minutes in 2021/22, the consistency of the 22-year-old’s performances was impressive as well, in a relentless season where he was heavily involved for Northern Ireland when available.

One thing that could limit the level Ballard plays at in his career is his ball progression and range of passing from centre back, traditionally not something that mattered as much in years gone by, but the 22-year-old is defensively sound and that will always be required in the EFL and the bottom half of the Premier League.

Quiz: Are these 20 Millwall transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 The club signed George Long from Hull City True False

Ballard made 3.28 clearances per 90 minutes and had an aerial win success rate of 65.4%, the latter very respectable considering his lack of experience at the level.

Despite playing in a fairly defence-first Millwall side, Ballard still looked to be adventurous with his passing, due to the threat the Lions held on the counter-attack.

Ballard attempted 7.68 passes into the final third per 90 minutes in 2021/22, finding space to distribute the ball on either side of a defensive trio.

Transitions have become even more important due to the growth of high pressing in recent years, and therefore that statistic should be something that excites potential suitors in the near future.